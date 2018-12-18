Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Lands on waivers
Wilson was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Wilson's impending move back to the minors -- assuming he clears waivers -- is a pretty good indication Patric Hornqvist (upper body) or Dominik SImon (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Washington. In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old Wilson tallied two points, 10 shots and 35 hits while averaging 7:18 of ice time. The winger figures to spend the bulk of the rest of the season in the minors with the Baby Pens.
