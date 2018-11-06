Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Promoted to big club

The Penguins recalled Wilson from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Wilson has been highly productive in the bus league this campaign, racking up six goals and 11 points in 11 appearances. He'll round out the Penguins' depth up front for the foreseeable future, but he hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2015-16, which may not change during this stint with the big club.