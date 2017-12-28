Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Promoted to big club

The Penguins recalled Wilson from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Bryan Rust (upper body) is dealing with a long-term injury, so Wilson will round out the Penguins depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 26-year-old winger has notched six goals and 14 points in 25 games with the Baby Pens this season.

