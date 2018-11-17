Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Reassigned to minors

Wilson was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Wilson's demotion corresponds to Derick Brassard (lower body) getting taken off injured reserve for the evening's road contest against the Senators. The former has yet to record a point through 38 career NHL contests between the Panthers and Penguins.

