Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Sees minimal ice time
Wilson logged a mere 4:50 of ice time versus the Panthers on Tuesday.
Given his lack of minutes, it shouldn't come as a shock to see Wilson bogged down in an eight-game pointless streak. The winger shouldn't expect to see many opportunities down the stretch and could get bounced from the lineup once Bryan Rust (lower body) is cleared to return.
