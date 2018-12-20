Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Shipped down to minors
Wilson was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
Wilson's demotion is a good indicator that Dominik Simon (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop versus Minnesota on Thursday. In 14 appearances this season, the 27-year-old Wilson notched a pair of assists, four PIM and 10 shots, while averaging a mere 7:30 of ice time. If the Penguins can stay healthy, the Ontario native figures to spend the rest of the year in the minors, though he should sit near the top of the short list of potential call-ups.
