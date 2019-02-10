Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Tallies first NHL goal

Wilson scored his first career NHL goal in a 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

The 27-year-old played 59 NHL games without a goal prior to Saturday night, so the score was pretty well deserved. Wilson still isn't somebody that owners in standard leagues should be concerned about, but the Penguins fourth line has played very well as of late, and Wilson has a goal and four points in the last nine contests. Overall, he has a goal and six points in 26 games this season.