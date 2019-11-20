The Blackhawks traded Knott to the Penguins in exchange for Joseph Cramarossa on Wednesday.

Knott has underachieved thus far in his professional playing career, totaling just 22 points in 126 AHL appearances from 2017-19 before being relegated to the ECHL at the start of the 2019-20 campaign. The 2015 second-round pick will hope a change of scenery will help him tap into some of his unrealized potential.