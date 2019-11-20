Penguins' Graham Knott: Dealt to Pittsburgh
The Blackhawks traded Knott to the Penguins in exchange for Joseph Cramarossa on Wednesday.
Knott has underachieved thus far in his professional playing career, totaling just 22 points in 126 AHL appearances from 2017-19 before being relegated to the ECHL at the start of the 2019-20 campaign. The 2015 second-round pick will hope a change of scenery will help him tap into some of his unrealized potential.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.