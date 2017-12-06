Penguins' Greg McKegg: Lands on waiver wire
McKegg was designated for waivers by the Penguins on Wednesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
McKegg has been a healthy scratch for Pittsburgh's last three outings and averaged a mere 7:03 of ice time in his 10 games prior, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he finds himself on waivers. Assuming he clears, the center figures to be reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton -- likely in a swap for a defenseman due to Justin Schultz's (lower body) injury.
