Penguins' Greg McKegg: Struggling for minutes
McKegg is averaging a paltry 7:03 of ice time in his previous 10 outings.
Unsurprisingly given his limited minutes, McKegg is also bogged down in a 10-game pointless streak. At the end of the day, the Penguins' fourth line of McKegg, Ryan Reaves and Tom Kuhnhackl (occasionally Josh Archibald) is not being relied upon for scoring, but rather to serve as a tough, gritty group that can spell Pittsburgh's stars for a few minutes a game and not give up a goal to the opposing team. With this in mind, owners probably shouldn't be relying on McKegg for much in terms of fantasy production.
