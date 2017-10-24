Penguins' Greg McKegg: Three points to start season
McKegg has notched one goal and two helpers in the first nine games of the year.
With the addition of Riley Sheahan, McKegg will drop to the Pens' fourth line and will likely need to battle with Carter Rowney (hand) for minutes throughout the season. In his 74 career outings, the 25-year-old McKegg has tallied six goals and a half dozen helpers, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for a 20-goal campaign.
