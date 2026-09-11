Brunicke said Friday that he hopes to spend a whole season at the NHL level during the 2026-27 campaign, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Brunicke made the Penguins' Opening Night roster last year and recorded a goal, 13 blocked shots, six PIM and four hits while averaging 15:43 of ice time across nine regular-season appearances with Pittsburgh. However, the Penguins sent him down following his nine-game stint to avoid burning the first season of his three-year, entry-level contract. The 20-year-old made an impact with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the playoffs and is motivated to earn a more consistent role in the NHL this year, though the Penguins have several established defensemen who could limit Brunicke's opportunities to contribute at the top level.

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