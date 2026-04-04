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Brunicke was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Brunicke has one goal, eight shots on net, 13 blocked shots and four hits in nine NHL outings this season. He also had two goals and 24 points in 24 regular-season games with WHL Kamloops in 2025-26 before adding one assist in four playoff appearances.

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