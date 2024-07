Brunicke signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Thursday.

Brunicke was selected 44th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He had 21 points in 49 games with WHL Kamloops last season, and he's likely to return to that club for another year of junior hockey. The 18-year-old defenseman will likely require a couple more years of development, especially offensively, before he could be considered a factor at the NHL level.