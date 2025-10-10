Brunicke scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Brunicke tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, answering a Kyle Palmieri tally. The 19-year-old Brunicke is getting a chance to run with an NHL job to begin 2025-26, and he hasn't looked out of place yet on the third pairing. He has a goal, four shots, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over two appearances. As long as he's with the big club, he should be in the lineup and will also feature on the second power-play unit.