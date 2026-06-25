Penguins' Hendrix Lapierre: Headed for Steel City

Lapierre was traded to the Penguins from the Capitals on Thursday in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Lapierre will be a restricted free agent July 1, and Washington already has over $50 million committed to its forward group, which doesn't include a new deal for Alex Ovechkin if he returns. Selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old Lapierre will likely be viewed as a reclamation project for the Penguins, especially considering he managed just four goals and 12 assists in 74 regular-season games last year. Even with having to give the Quebec native a new contract this summer, it's likely a low-risk move for the Penguins to bet on Lapierre having a career resurgence with a change of venue.