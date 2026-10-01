Lapierre potted a goal, distributed an assist, posted a plus-three rating and recorded four hits in Wednesday's 7-0 Opening Night win over Philadelphia.

Lapierre's Penguins debut was a massive success, as he picked up two points across two and a half minutes in the second period. He dished out the primary helper on Evgeni Malkin's power-play goal before he scored himself on a set-up from Filip Hallander. Lapierre struggled to carve out consistent playing time with the Capitals in 2025-26, where he posted four goals, 16 points, 53 shots on net and 49 hits across 74 regular-season games while averaging just under nine minutes of ice time. He could be in line for an increased role while Ben Kindel (lower body) remains on injured reserve to begin the 2026-27 season.