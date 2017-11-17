Cole recorded two shots, two blocked shots, two hits and four PIM during Thursday's 3-1 win over Ottawa.

With just a goal and three points, Cole's not going to be a helpful offensive asset in most fantasy settings. Additionally, he's averaging just 16:48 of ice time per game this season, so his peripheral numbers have also suffered. Thursday's outing was the exception and not the rule through the first 18 games of the campaign.

