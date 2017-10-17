Cole (mouth) has been medically cleared to play against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Coach Mike Sullivan was only willing to go so far as to say Cole was healthy enough to play, but wouldn't confirm the 28-year-old was going to return to the lineup. While Sullivan is trying to be coy about his blue line, the effect was ruined by the fact that Matt Hunwick (undisclosed) is listed on injured reserve per the NHL media site. Cole is unlikely to be held out of the lineup in favor of Chris Summers -- who hasn't played an NHL game since 2015-16 -- but fantasy owners will want to check back when the teams hit the ice for warm-ups.