Penguins' Ian Cole: Available Tuesday
Cole (mouth) has been medically cleared to play against the Rangers on Tuesday.
Coach Mike Sullivan was only willing to go so far as to say Cole was healthy enough to play, but wouldn't confirm the 28-year-old was going to return to the lineup. While Sullivan is trying to be coy about his blue line, the effect was ruined by the fact that Matt Hunwick (undisclosed) is listed on injured reserve per the NHL media site. Cole is unlikely to be held out of the lineup in favor of Chris Summers -- who hasn't played an NHL game since 2015-16 -- but fantasy owners will want to check back when the teams hit the ice for warm-ups.
More News
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Game-time decision against Rangers•
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Lands on IR•
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Won't play against Washington•
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Out indefinitely after taking puck to face•
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Loses multiple teeth Saturday•
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Could be part of defensive-heavy expansion draft•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...