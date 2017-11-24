Cole (undisclosed) didn't take part in pre-game rushes Friday and is likely to be scratched, Jonathan Bombulie of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Cole has only three points in 20 games, but contributes in both hits (26) and blocks (35). With Matt Hunwick healthy, Cole will get a day of rest.

