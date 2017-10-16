Penguins' Ian Cole: Game-time decision against Rangers
Cole (mouth) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with New York, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Cole missed three games -- one for every tooth lost -- after taking a puck to the face against Nashville on Oct. 7. The blueliner has yet to get on the scoresheet this season -- making his 26-point 2016-17 campaign look like more of an exception, rather than the rule. If the 28-year-old is given the all-clear, Chris Summers will likely head back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Chad Ruhwedel figures to move up to the press box.
