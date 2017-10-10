Penguins' Ian Cole: Lands on IR
The Penguins placed Cole (mouth) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Cole suffered a grisly mouth injury when he took a puck to the face during Saturday's game against the Predators, so it's not surprising that the shot-blocking extraordinaire will require at least one more week to recover before returning to Pittsburgh's lineup. Chris Summers was recalled in a corresponding move Tuesday to serve as the Penguins' seventh defenseman while Cole is on the shelf.
More News
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Won't play against Washington•
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Out indefinitely after taking puck to face•
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Loses multiple teeth Saturday•
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Could be part of defensive-heavy expansion draft•
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Putting up numbers•
-
Penguins' Ian Cole: Collects two helpers in Game 2•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...