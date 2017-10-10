The Penguins placed Cole (mouth) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Cole suffered a grisly mouth injury when he took a puck to the face during Saturday's game against the Predators, so it's not surprising that the shot-blocking extraordinaire will require at least one more week to recover before returning to Pittsburgh's lineup. Chris Summers was recalled in a corresponding move Tuesday to serve as the Penguins' seventh defenseman while Cole is on the shelf.