Play

Cole took a puck to the mouth and lost multiple teeth in Saturday's game against the Predators, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cole is out indefinitely with this injury, and he'll likely be replaced by Chad Ruhwedel for the time being. After posting a career-high 26 points last season, Cole started this campaign with zero points through three games, but he did chip in four hits and three blocked shots.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories