Penguins' Ian Cole: Loses multiple teeth Saturday
Cole took a puck to the mouth and lost multiple teeth in Saturday's game against the Predators, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cole is out indefinitely with this injury, and he'll likely be replaced by Chad Ruhwedel for the time being. After posting a career-high 26 points last season, Cole started this campaign with zero points through three games, but he did chip in four hits and three blocked shots.
