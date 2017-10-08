Penguins' Ian Cole: Out indefinitely after taking puck to face
Cole (mouth) will be out indefinitely, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The shot-blocking extraordinaire -- Cole redirected the puck 194 times last season -- was struck in the face by defenseman Roman Josi's slap shot, resulting in several lost teeth in Saturday's eventual 4-0 home win. Pittsburgh's back line was quite fluid last year in terms of the number of guys shuffling in and out of the lineup, and now it appears that the two-time defending champions may have to rely on Chad Ruhwedel -- who has yet to make his season debut -- in Cole's stead.
