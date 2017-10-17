Penguins' Ian Cole: Returning to action Tuesday
Cole (mouth) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
The 28-year-old blueliner, who has missed Pittsburgh's last three games due to a mouth injury, will skate with Justin Schultz on the Penguins' second pairing Tuesday evening. He'll look to pick up his first point of the campaign in a matchup with a Rangers team that's allowing 3.50 goals per game this season, 10th in the NHL.
