Penguins' Ian Cole: Snipes first goal of campaign
Cole buried his first goal of the season in the 2-1 overtime win against the Oilers on Tuesday.
Cole blasted a wrister past Edmonton's Cam Talbot to break a scoreless tie in the third period. After posting a career-high 26 points last year, the Notre Dame product has started off slow with just two points in seven games. On the bright side, both points have come since his return from taking a puck to the face. Cole has also blocked 12 shots and logged six hits over his last four games.
