Penguins' Ian Cole: Won't play against Washington
Cole (mouth) will not be in the lineup versus the Capitals on Wednesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Despite losing a few teeth and a piece of his jaw, Cole has not been ruled out for Thursday's clash with the Lightning. More likely than not, the defenseman will be facing a pain tolerance question and could further protect his mouth by wearing a face shield or full cage whenever he returns to action. Until given the all-clear to return, the 28-year-old will be replaced on the blue line by Chad Ruhwedel.
