Solovyov was acquired by the Penguins from the Avalanche on Tuesday in exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Solovyov's acquisition could be an indication that both Erik Karlsson (lower body) and Caleb Jones (lower body) are going to be out longer term. In order to make room for the blueliner on the roster, the Pens sent Joona Koppanen down to the minors in a move earlier Tuesday. In his 16 NHL games this year, the 25-year-old Solovyov has notched one goal, two assists and 19 hits while averaging just 11:34 of ice time.