Penguins' Jack Johnson: Avoids injury
Johnson (undisclosed) was a full participant in practice Tuesday and won't miss any time, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Johnson's potential absence would have opened the door for Chad Ruhwedel to slot into the lineup, but instead it appears Johnson avoided injury after being forced to leave Monday's clash with New Jersey early. The blueliner is a minus-6 in his previous five outings with one assist, 11 hits and five blocks.
