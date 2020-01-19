Johnson scored the game-tying, short-handed goal on his only shot of the game while adding three hits and three blocks in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Johnson jumped into an odd-man rush early in the third period and absolutely hammered a shot past Jaroslav Halak to tie things up at 3-3. It was Johnson's first goal since Dec. 14, snapping a 15-game slump. Johnson logs plenty of minutes but is no longer the offensive factor he was earlier in his career with Los Angeles and Columbus. The 33-year-old has three goals and 10 points in 47 games this season.