Penguins' Jack Johnson: Delivers game-tying rocket
Johnson scored the game-tying, short-handed goal on his only shot of the game while adding three hits and three blocks in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.
Johnson jumped into an odd-man rush early in the third period and absolutely hammered a shot past Jaroslav Halak to tie things up at 3-3. It was Johnson's first goal since Dec. 14, snapping a 15-game slump. Johnson logs plenty of minutes but is no longer the offensive factor he was earlier in his career with Los Angeles and Columbus. The 33-year-old has three goals and 10 points in 47 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.