Penguins' Jack Johnson: Expected to play Friday
Johnson (illness) is projected to be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, per Wes Crosby of NHL.com.
With Jack Johnson and Justin Schultz (undisclosed) both back in action, Zach Trotman was shipped back to the minors and Juuso Riikola will head up to the press box. In 26 appearances this year, Johnson has recorded one goal, three assists and 19 shots, but perhaps most importantly, he's sporting a plus-8 rating. Until Brian Dumoulin (ankle) is able to return, it appears Johnson will link up with Kris Letang on the top pairing.
