Penguins' Jack Johnson: Leaves Monday's game
Johnson (undisclosed) suffered an injury in Monday's game and did not return.
Head coach Mike Sullivan said he didn't have an update on Johnson after the game, so his status for Wednesday's home showdown against the Lightning is still unknown. If he's out, Chad Ruhwedel will slide into the lineup.
