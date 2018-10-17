Penguins' Jack Johnson: Not looking good in new sweater

Johnson owns a minus-2 rating over five pointless performances with the Penguins.

Johnson owns an egregious minus-111 rating over 13 seasons, so the slow defensive start isn't surprising, but we figured he would have produced at least one point by now as a minutes-munching defenseman averaging 20:12 of ice time on a quality Penguins squad that will be without Justin Schultz (leg) for at least four months.