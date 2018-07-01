Penguins' Jack Johnson: Officially a Penguin

Johnson signed a five-year contract worth $3.25 million AAV with the Penguins on Sunday, TSN reports.

Since racking up 40 points in 2014-15, Johnson has slumped with two of the last three seasons under 15 points. His best contributions of last season came in blocked shots (135) and hits (101). Moving to a perennial contender may help Johnson re-up his game, but fantasy owners shouldn't jump on his bandwagon just yet.