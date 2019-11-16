Penguins' Jack Johnson: Plays spoiler in loss
Johnson scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.
The veteran defenseman spoiled MacKenzie Blackwood's shutout bid with a tally midway through the third period, but it was all the offense the Pens could muster. Johnson hasn't reached the 25-point plateau in any of the last four seasons, and it doesn't look like the current campaign will be any different -- the 32-year-old has only three points through 18 games.
