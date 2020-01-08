Penguins' Jack Johnson: Plucks apple
Johnson recorded an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Johnson's assist came on a Patric Hornqvist goal in the first period. It's the defenseman's third helper in the last five games. Johnson has eight points, 110 hits, 49 blocks and a plus-7 rating in 41 appearances this season.
