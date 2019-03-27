Johnson is bogged down in a 14-game point drought, dating back to Feb. 26 versus Columbus.

While Johnson's primary role isn't in the offensive end, the Pens no doubt would like to see the blueliner get back on the scoresheet soon. The 31-year-old has reached the 40-point mark twice in his career, but is unlikely to make it to 20 in his first season in Pittsburgh. While he won't offer much in terms of fantasy production, Johnson figures to be a mainstay on the Pens' blue line and should continue seeing over 19 minutes of ice time per game.