Penguins' Jack Johnson: Putting shots on net
Johnson has started to shoot the puck again (six shots in his last three outings) after having gone five games without a single shot on goal.
Johnson shouldn't have to worry about getting bumped from the lineup, as the coaching staff seems more concerned about his play on the defensive side of the puck, but certainly getting some offensive from the blueliner would help. The Indianapolis native is pointless in his last four contests and is bogged down in a 28-game goal drought.
