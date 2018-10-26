Penguins' Jack Johnson: Scores against Flames

Johnson notched his first goal as a Penguin in Thursday's 9-1 victory over Calgary.

Johnson faced a lot of criticism for being on the ice for all five of Edmonton's goals on Tuesday, but has points in back-to-back games and the support of coach Mike Sullivan, who told reporters, "He's quietly played a sound game for us, and I don't think he gets some of the credit he deserves...he had no responsibility for any of those goal against," per Josh Yohe of The Athletic.