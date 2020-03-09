Penguins' Jack Johnson: See minutes decline
Johnson is averaging just 13:28 of ice time over the Penguins' last four games following the return of Brian Dumoulin.
Johnson's recent minutes are well off his season averaging of 19:31, likely also a result of Pittsburgh getting John Marino back as well. The Indiana native will likely see a similar usage to his last four appearances down the stretch in a third pairing alongside Justin Schultz, making Johnson a low-end fantasy option.
