Johnson is averaging just 13:28 of ice time over the Penguins' last four games following the return of Brian Dumoulin.

Johnson's recent minutes are well off his season average of 19:31, likely also a result of Pittsburgh getting John Marino back as well. The Indiana native will likely see a similar usage to his last four appearances down the stretch in a third pairing alongside Justin Schultz, making Johnson a low-end fantasy option.