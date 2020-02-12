Penguins' Jack Johnson: Set for increased ice time
Johnson will likely see an uptick in minutes with John Marino (face) sidelined 3-6 weeks.
Already Johnson's ice time is up in his last two games, as he logged 23:05 and 20:46 against Florida and Tampa Bay, respectively. Even with the absence of Mario, Johnson won't be asked to suit up on the power play, which will limit his fantasy value. Once Brian Dumoulin (ankle) returns to action, Johnson figures to get bumped off the top pairing with Kris Letang.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.