Johnson will likely see an uptick in minutes with John Marino (face) sidelined 3-6 weeks.

Already Johnson's ice time is up in his last two games, as he logged 23:05 and 20:46 against Florida and Tampa Bay, respectively. Even with the absence of Mario, Johnson won't be asked to suit up on the power play, which will limit his fantasy value. Once Brian Dumoulin (ankle) returns to action, Johnson figures to get bumped off the top pairing with Kris Letang.