Johnson garnered an assist in Tuesday's 7-1 rout of the Flyers.

It was just the second point of the season for Johnson, who saw his shot from the point tipped in by Zach Aston-Reese. The 32-year-old blueliner is never going to be confused with an offensive powerhouse at this point in his career, but has been defensively solid for Pittsburgh to start the season; enough so the club was willing to part ways with Erik Gudbranson. Still, Johnson is far from a lock for the lineup every night and could occasionally find himself scratch in favor of Juuso Riikola.