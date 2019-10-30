Penguins' Jack Johnson: Snags assist in win
Johnson garnered an assist in Tuesday's 7-1 rout of the Flyers.
It was just the second point of the season for Johnson, who saw his shot from the point tipped in by Zach Aston-Reese. The 32-year-old blueliner is never going to be confused with an offensive powerhouse at this point in his career, but has been defensively solid for Pittsburgh to start the season; enough so the club was willing to part ways with Erik Gudbranson. Still, Johnson is far from a lock for the lineup every night and could occasionally find himself scratch in favor of Juuso Riikola.
