Penguins' Jack Johnson: Snags assist
Johnson picked up a helper against Columbus on Tuesday.
Johnson's assist ended an 11-game pointless streak, though he still hasn't found the back of the net since Oct. 25 versus Calgary. With injuries on the blue line, the Indianapolis native has logged over 25 minutes of ice time in each of his last two games, including a season-high 31:08 in Saturday's Stadium Series clash with the Flyers. Considering his lack of offensive touch, the defenseman offers low-end fantasy value in most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...