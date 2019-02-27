Johnson picked up a helper against Columbus on Tuesday.

Johnson's assist ended an 11-game pointless streak, though he still hasn't found the back of the net since Oct. 25 versus Calgary. With injuries on the blue line, the Indianapolis native has logged over 25 minutes of ice time in each of his last two games, including a season-high 31:08 in Saturday's Stadium Series clash with the Flyers. Considering his lack of offensive touch, the defenseman offers low-end fantasy value in most formats.