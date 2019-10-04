Penguins' Jack Johnson: Solid defensively in loss
Johnson registered three hits, three blocks and one shot versus Buffalo on Thursday.
The much maligned Johnson -- who has been the subject of trade rumors all summer -- was relatively quiet in the season opener, which is exactly what fans want to see out of a third-pairing defenseman. The Indianapolis native figures to see his name circulating on trade winds throughout the year due to the Penguins' cap crunch. While Johnson has topped the 40-point mark twice in his career, fantasy owners should probably expect his ceiling to be near the 20-point range in 2019-20.
