Johnson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM, five hits and two blocks in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

Johnson scored his second goal of the season in the third period, finding the net for the first time in almost exactly a month. His five hits also led all defenseman on either squad. No longer the offensive contributor he once was, Johnson has five points in 31 games this season.

