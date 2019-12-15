Penguins' Jack Johnson: Solid night all around
Johnson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM, five hits and two blocks in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.
Johnson scored his second goal of the season in the third period, finding the net for the first time in almost exactly a month. His five hits also led all defensemen on either squad. No longer the offensive contributor he once was, Johnson has five points in 31 games this season.
