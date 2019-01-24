Johnson has just one assist and a minus-5 rating in his last five outings.

Johnson's poor numbers include a minus-4 rating versus Vegas on Jan. 19. While the team would certainly like some offensive contributions from the blueliner, the bigger concern will be his performance on the defensive end. If Johnson isn't helping keep pucks out of the net, the team could decide it's time to give Chad Ruhwedel a look.

