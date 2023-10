Rathbone was brought in by the Penguins on Tuesday, along with Karel Plasek, from Vancouver in exchange for Mark Friedman and Ty Glover.

Rathbone's acquisition will do little to alter the 23-man roster for Pittsburgh as he likely sits very far down the depth chart even among the players suiting up for the Baby Pens in the AHL. The Boston native has 28 games of NHL experience in his career but almost certainly won't be adding to that total this season.