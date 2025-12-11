St. Ivany (lower body) was activated off injured non-roster Thursday.

St. Ivany hasn't played for Pittsburgh yet this season, but he did score a goal and five points across five appearances with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as part of a conditioning stint. The 26-year-old is now an option to draw into the lineup, but he might not do so Thursday versus Montreal. Pittsburgh has eight healthy defenseman on its active roster, including St. Ivany.